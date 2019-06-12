AS Nigeria celebrates democracy day and the second tenure of President Muhummadu Buhari-led administration, the Intellectual Young Leaders Network (IYLN) has set agenda that would move the country forward.

Mr Akinola Adams, the National Chairman of IYLN, who stated this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, urged the President to allocates more money to the education, technology and women development sectors.

According to him, Agriculture, Science and technology can be used to create more employment for the youths, adding that there should be proper implementation of bills against financial corruption.

Adams also tasked the President to implement Act. 21 of 2007, which is to establish a Council of Public Procurement.

“I want to plead with President Muhammadu Buhari to do everything possible to allocate more money to the education, technology and women development sectors.

“Therefore, the proper implementation of some bills and Acts against financial corruption is necessary to make sure that it has come to stay.

“Proper Implementation of Act. 21 of 2007 to have the Council of Public Procurement in place that can oversee the affairs of public procurement.

“A white paper that only the Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply Management of Nigeria (CIPSMN) is the only Nigeria Institute to train and certified all incoming professionals.

“To handle government procurement and also to make sure that Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) is a watch dog for governments Procurement Practitioners and contractors.”

The national chairman, however, advised the National Assembly to work in the spirit of sportsmanship for the interest of the country.

The group congratulated all the political office holders, noting that those below 55 years of age are automatic members of the IYLN.

