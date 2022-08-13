Zamfara donates 100 bags of rice, money to banditry victims

ZAMFARA donated 100 bags of rice and N500,000 to victims of the Aug. 3 attack on Sakajiki community, in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of the state on Saturday.

The donation was presented by the deputy governor, Sen. Hassan Nasiha, who empathised with the victims.

He said the donation was to cushion the effects of the attack on the victims while they took refuge at Unguwar Sarkin Musulmi in Kaura Namoda.

He assured that government had already taken necessary measures to address the issue of banditry and the incessant destruction of lives and property in the state.

He also reiterated government’s commitment at ensuring the return of the victims to their respective places of abode as soon as security improved in the area.

Nasiha expressed appreciation of the council’s Sole Administrator, Hon. Nasiru Altine, who promptly responded by reporting the attack to constituted authorities.

Some of the victims spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and expressed appreciation of government’s gesture, pleading that it restores security in the area to enable them to return home.

(NAN)

KN