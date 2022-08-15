2 die, 10 injured in road traffic crash in A’Ibom – FRSC 

THE Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Matthew Olonisaye, said no two persons died and 10 others injured in a fatal road crash in Akwa Ibom on Aug. 14.

Olonisaye disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Uyo on Monday.

The sector commander said the crash involved a Toyota Hiace bus (KMR 201 XA) belonging to a transport company and Honda Accord car (NGD 228 AE) on Abak – Ikot Abasi Road by Oku – Abak in Akwa Ibom.

He urged vehicle owners to ensure that their vehicles were in order before they put them on the road, to avoid road crash, especially during the rainy season.

“It was discovered that the Crash involved two Vehicles – Toyota Hiace bus (KMR 201 XA) belonging to a transport company and Honda Accord car (NGD 228 AE) all with 18 occupants, out of which 10 got injured while two died in the process.

He said the accident resulted from dangerous overtaking and eventual loss of control.

“According to an eye witness, the victims were immediately taken to a nearby clinic, while the road was cleared of obstructions to enable free-flow of traffic,” Olonisaye said.

Olonisaye said the crash was rather unfortunate as it could have been avoided, if only the drivers were conscious and sensitive enough to understand the intricate nature of night driving, especially during this rainy season.

The sector commander expressed displeasure that in spite of the sensitisation and enlightenment by the FRSC, the motoring public were still adamant in disobeying traffic rules and regulations.

He urged the motoring public to desist from acts capable of endangering lives and property of other road users.

He charged drivers to be more careful when travelling during the season, night travels and roads not well known to avoid crashes.

“Compliance with traffic rules and regulations should be of utmost importance to the motoring public.

He advised motorists to avoid speeding, use of phone while driving and driving against the traffic flow.

” During night time driving, lower beams and keep your headlamps properly adjusted/focused, avoid looking directly into the lights of oncoming vehicles and slow down when facing glare from headlights.

“Driving in the Rain, reduce speed to enhance firm control, increase distance, keep headlamps on so as to see and be seen, and use wipers, heater or ACs as appropriate.

“Driving on a busy road, be careful to obey speed limits, be alert to pedestrians stepping into traffic.

He also cautioned those driving under the sun glare to reduce speed for better vision and reaction, use sun visors or sun glasses if necessary.

“Driving in unfamiliar or on bad roads, be alert to traffic signs, signals and markings communicating certain road characteristics/features, obey applicable speed limits, reduce speed or apply common sense speed limit,” he advised. (NAN)

