2 drivers jailed 2 years each for stealing goats

AN Area Court in Jos on Thursday sentenced two drivers to two years imprisonment for stealing two goats belonging to a police officer.

The drivers, Abdulrohomod Mohammed, 22, Umar Ibrahim, pleaded guilty to stealing the two goats.

A panel of two magistrates, Adam and Hyacinth Dolnaan, gave the convicts an option of N30,000 fine each.

They also ordered the convicts to pay N40,000 as compensation to the complainants.

They held that the judgment would serve as deterrent to those who would want to indulge in such criminal acts.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Monday Dabit told the court that the case was reported on May 29 at the Anglo-Jos Police station by the complainants, one Insp Chris Henry of Plateau state Police Command.

The prosecutor said that the convicts trespassed into the officer’s house while he was in church and stole the two goats valued at N85,000 .

The offence, he said, is punishable under the provisions of Section, 59, 333 and 273 of Plateau Penal Code Law.(NAN)

