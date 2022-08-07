2022 CWG: More medals for Nigeria in wrestling, Para Athletics

IT was Day 9 at the ongoing Commonwealth Games and athletes have continued to churn out more medals for Nigeria as the event entered its final stages.

Wrestling dominated the bulk of the medals on Saturday as Para table tennis, Para athletics and athletes in other sports continued to make the the country proud.

Wrestler Mercy Genesis won a gold medal for Nigeria, defeating Canadian Madison Parks 3-1 to win women’s Wrestling Freestyle 50kg.

In the men’s freestyle 57kg, Ebikewenimo Welson won the Silver medal after losing 10-0 to India’s Kumar Ravi while compatriot Hannah Reuben lost 2-4 to Canada’s Justina Di Stasio to clinch silver for Nigeria in the Women’s freestyle 76kg event.

In Para table tennis, Nigeria’s Isau Ogunkunle was dominant in his third place match and did not drop a game, comfortably winning his match in men’s singles classes 5-3

Ogunkunle defeated India’s Raj Alagar 3-0 to win bronze.

In the same event, Nigeria’s Nasiru Sule lost 1-3 to England’s Jack Hunter-Spivey to settle for silver.

Also in Para table tennis, Faith Obazuaye clinched the bronze medal in Women’s Singles Classes 6-10 third-place match. Obazuaye defeated Felicity Pickard of England 3-1 to finish on the podium.

In Para Athletics, Eucharia Iyiazi threw a new Games Record of 10.03m to win the gold medal for Nigeria at the women’s shot put F55-57 event.

Her national teammate Ugochi Alam got the Bronze with a throw of 9.30m.

More medals were, however expected in boxing, table tennis and athletics, amongst others.

The Games is scheduled to end on Monday. (NAN)

