2023 Elections: Group assures Gov. Ugwuanyi of support for Senatorial seat

MEMBERS of “Governor Ugwuanyi Progressive Movement (GUPM)”, a support group of Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, have reiterated their unalloyed support and loyalty to the governor in 2023.

Members of GUPM also reassured Ugwuanyi of their solidarity and firm dedication to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as well as their leader and role model.

They stressed that they would continue to support the governor as the leader of the PDP in the state and work assiduously towards the party’s electoral victory in 2023.

They gave the assurance when the Ward, Local Government, Zonal and State Coordinators of GUPM paid a solidarity visit to Gov. Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, on Tuesday.

The State Coordinator, Mr Chris Ugwu, maintained that their loyalty to the governor, since the group was inaugurated, was unshakable.

Ugwu told Gov. Ugwuanyi that they were impressed with his uncommon leadership style in Enugu State which anchored on peace and good governance.

He stressed that the governor had discharged his responsibilities diligently and satisfactorily, in spite of the state’s lean resources and numerous challenges confronting the country.

“Our coming out today is to show that GUPM Enugu State is for you and also tell you that we are solidly behind you.

“What gives us joy in Enugu State is the peace and good governance your administration has entrenched in the state despite all the security and economic challenges in the country.

“We don’t know how you do the magic. What we know is that you entrusted Enugu State to the Hands of God and made Enugu State to be in peace.”

The State Coordinator further stressed that the visit was to reaffirm their resolve to continue to support and follow Gov. Ugwuanyi as their leader and candidate of the PDP for Enugu North Senatorial District.

The group also said they supported PDP governorship candidate in the state, Mr Peter Mbah as well as other candidates of the party in the 2023 general elections.

They said that the group treasured the peace and development in Enugu State and would want the feat to be sustained for posterity.

Speaking on behalf of the women, Mrs Ebere Irechukwu thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for “the good works you are doing for us in Enugu State”, adding that “they are numerous to be enumerated”.

She reassured Gov. Ugwuanyi of their support and prayed God to keep on bestowing the governor with wisdom, good health, peace and strength to render more selfless service to the people of the state and Nigeria in general. (NAN)

KN