2023: Guard your votes – INEC tells youths

INEC’s Dr Tayo Adesina at a symposium on 2023 General Elections in Kwara

MALLAM Garba Attahiru-Madami, Independent National Electoral Commissioner (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Kwara, on Thursday, called on the youth to safeguard their votes in 2023.

Attahiru-Madami made the call at a symposium tagged: ”Youths and 2023 General Elections: Your Concern, My Concern”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the symposium, which held in Ilorin,

was organised by the Stream 2, Top-up Students of the Department of Mass Communication, Kwara State University.

Attahiru-Madami was represented by Dr Tayo Adesina, Head of Voter Education Unit.

He said that youths should vote at the elections and protect their votes at polling units.

”We have been asking Nigerians, especially the youth, to get their voter cards and come out to vote on election days.

”After voting, they should not leave the polling units, but stay back to guard their votes. This will help in ensuring credibility,” Attahiru-Madami said.

He noted that youths formed about 80 per cent of the Nigerian population, saying that their roles in elections could not be over-emphasised.

He urged the youth not to engage in buying or selling of votes.

Earlier, the Chairman of the symposium’s planning committee, Mr Solomon Akanbi, said that the event was a result of a theoretical cum practical-based course, Events Management, offered by the students.

”The course takes us through the process of planning, research, budgeting and execution of events.

”Having gathered the theoretical knowledge, we were saddled with the responsibility to initiate, plan, research, budget and execute an event that is germane to the society, as part of requirements for passing the course.

”It is my wish that the symposium will positively transform our attitude during elections for the sake of credibility and transparency,” he said.

Dr Isiaka Aliagan, Acting Dean of Faculty of Information and Communication Technology of the university, advised the youth to avoid unpatriotic politicians who would want to use them wrongly.

”Because of their importance, youths are the target of such politicians during elections.

”The youth are enjoined to shun all forms of violence; security agents should be at alert to ensure sanity and order,” Aliagan said.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Kwara Command, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, said that the police were collaborating with relevant stakeholders to ensure adequate security during elections.

The Director of National Orientation Agency in Kwara, Mr Segun Adeyemi, urged the youth to participate in the electioneering process.

Adeyemi was represented by the Deputy Director of the agency in the state, Alhaji Dare AbdulGaniyu.

According to Adeyemi, the tomorrow being clamoured for, by the youth, starts now.

The Chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists, Kwara Council, Mr Ahmed Latif, urged the mass media to sensitise the populace more about the need to come out en masse and vote in 2023. (NAN)

C.E