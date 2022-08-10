40-year-old man jailed 16 years for attempted rape

AN Ado-Ekiti High court, on Wednesday, sentenced a 40-year- old man, Oladipupo OluwaSeun to 16 years imprisonment for attempted rape and indecent assault.

The defendant was arraigned on Feb. 19, 2021 for attempted rape of an 18-year-old woman.

Delivering judgment, Justice Adekunle Adeleye, held that the convict did indeed assaulted the victim intentionally.

”I have no doubt in my mind that it was the convict who assaulted the victim after midnight of Feb.

“The prosecution has proven its case beyond reasonable doubts the convict assaulted the victim. He is found guilty as charged in count for attempted and indecent assault.

“He is hereby convicted as charged in count one and two contrary to the provisions of sections 359 and 360 of the Criminal Code, Cap. C16 Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

“One Count one, the defendant is hereby sentenced to 14 years imprisonment, on Count two, the defendant is hereby sentenced to two years imprisonment,” Adeleye ruled.

In her statement, the victim alleged the defendant that visited her around 11p.m without invitation after he asked her on a date.

”I refused to go out with him.

“When he entered my room he covered my mouth with a piece of cloth and forced himself on me.

”I knew him as Samora but I got to know his real name was Oladipupo Oluwaseun at Igede Police Station, when he was arrested after I reported the incident at the Police”, she said.

The convict, through his counsel, Miss Helen Akinboni, denied the allegation of rape, he said.

He said she was girlfriend.

”We were playing in the room when her father came in, I ran away because I was afraid of him.

” I was only arrested a day later,” he said.

To prove his case, the prosecutor, Folasade Alli called two witnesses and tendered the convict and victim statements including a medical report as exhibit.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 359 and 360 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap C16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.(NAN)

