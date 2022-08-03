400 to undergo police training for 2023 polls

THE Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba on Wednesday disclosed that 400 police officers would be trained on security management for the 2023 general elections.

The IGP, who disclosed this in Abuja at a crucial meeting with Commissioners of Police and above, said the 400 police officers would be selected from across the country to train other officers.

He vowed that the Police Force will not leave any stone unturned at ensuring the 2023 election is free, fair and credible.

The Police boss said with the security threats, officers have no option but to fight for the peace and unity of the country.

