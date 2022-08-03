ECOWAS strengthens capacity of Cybercrime First Responders  

THE ECOWAS Commission within the framework of the Organised Crime: West African Response on Cybersecurity and fight against Cybercrime”, OCWAR-C, project and in collaboration with the Council of Europe and INTERPOL held an E-Evidence and First Responders Training of Trainers workshop in Praia, Cabo Verde from 25 – 29 July 2022.

The reliance on information communication technology is more pervasive in society, with an increased use in personal devices across the region. This has necessitated the need for law enforcement’ entities to develop the required capacities to ensure efficient investigation and handling of digital evidence is carried out to appropriate standards.

In her opening remarks, Folake Olagunju Principal Programme Officer Internet, Cybersecurity, and E-applications at the ECOWAS Commission on behalf of Sediko Douka, Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy and Digitalisation, underscored the significance of having a coordinated and collaborative approach towards a more secure ECOWAS cyber space.

She highlighted the need for participants to share their national perspectives and experiences as this was an opportunity to build bridges and lay the foundation for cooperation with regards to future partnerships.

While wishing for the training to be interactive, she emphasised the need to build human capacities in a consistent and harmonised manner across the region.

The European Union deputy head of delegation to Cabo Verde, Ignacio Sobrino Castello, recalled the objectives of the OCWAR-C project, which is to support the strengthening of the cyberspace of the beneficiary countries and capacities in the fight against cybercrime.

He spoke on the ongoing developments of the EU in Cabo Verde on cybersecurity and on combatting cybercrime and on Digital Economy in general. He highlighted the need for enhancing cooperation between ECOWAS Member States and the ECOWAS Commission and international partners.

On behalf of the Secretary of State for Digital Economy of Cabo Verde, Joel Almeida, Advisor to the secretary welcomed all participants to Cabo Verde and reaffirmed Cabo Verde’s commitment to playing its part in the region’s cyber ecosystem.

He indicated that the Cabo Verde’s national cybersecurity strategy contains concrete implementation actions that are in line with the ECOWAS Regional Cyber strategy adopted in 2021.

He also stated that the national cybersecurity centre and CSIRT-CV are underway and commended the organisation of the forthcoming first ECOWAS Regional Hackerlab Challenge scheduled to hold from 10 – 12 October 2022 as a great opportunity to bring the community together to spark interest in the ongoing challenges of keeping our region cybersecure and as a means of finding young talents who are ready to be next generation of skilful cybersecurity workforce.

The statement by the ECOWAS Commission stated that prior to the in-person training workshop which consisted of mentoring and understanding the contents and principles on e-evidence collection for first responders, participants partook in a three-week small private online course to equip them with the knowledge and skills to design and evaluate learner centred trainings, following the INTERPOL training standards.

It added that the one-week training programme strengthened the capacity of representatives from law enforcement entities from Cabo Verde, The Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone.

“The OCWAR-C project is funded by the European Union and the objectives are to improve resilience and robustness of information infrastructure in Member States; increase capacities of relevant stakeholders of Member States in charge of the fight against cybercrime,” it added.

