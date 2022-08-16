FOLLOWING the abduction of Nasarawa State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr Yakubu Lawal, the Chairman of Nassarawa-Eggon Local Government Area, Mr Danlami Idris, has promised to beef up security in the area.

Idris, who made the pledge in a statement signed by him and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Nassarawa-Eggon, said that the increasing insecurity would be tackle in the area.

The chairman said this while reacting to the abduction of information commissioner and murder of a staffer of Government Science Secondary School, Nassarawa-Eggon by gunmen.

“In recent times some criminals have refused to allow the good people of Nassarawa-Eggon to go about their farming and other economic activities freely.

“These criminals have succeeded in instilling fears on our people who go about their lawful businesses by abducting them for ransom.

“The latest of them was the abduction of the commissioner for information just two days after a teacher was killed,” he added.

Idris said that insecurity was not peculiar to Nassarawa-Eggon but the local authority would collaborate with security agencies and the people to defeat the criminal elements in the area.

He added that they would do everything possible to ensure that the commissioner is rescue unhurt.

The chairman, therefore, appealed to the public to avail them with useful information in case they see the kidnappers and other criminals in the area for prompt action.(NAN)

A.I