SENEGAL’S Minister of Industrial Development, Small and Middle size industries, Moustapha Diop, announced today the launch of the Agropole West Project, AGROPOLE WEST, one of the flagship projects of Senegal’s Vision 2035 Emerging Senegal Plan, PSE. To bring this vision to life, the government is working in partnership with Agricultiva, Mitrelli Group’s agriculture subsidiary.



The project will be located across three municipalities, Malicounda, Nguéniène and Sandiara, 85 kilometers southeast of the capital Dakar. The Agropole aims to significantly increase food production and agricultural employment and provide agro-industrial logistics, support services and post-harvesting for all local agricultural activities. It is a comprehensive solution for agricultural development that will have a long-term impact on farming in the area and the wellbeing of the residents.



The Agropole will have a significant economic and social impact. It will lead to a large increase in income for the population in the three municipalities, creating 3,000 direct jobs and 8,000 indirect jobs, increasing the local area’s self-sufficiency and Senegal’s national food security. It will provide education and modern agricultural training for the farming communities (for example the use of brackish saline water and modern sheep production) empowering communities through knowledge transfer.

Ultimately, the project will affect and benefit hundreds of thousands of people.



The expert teams from Agricultiva conducted a thorough preliminary assessment survey of the climate and soils to define the most appropriate local production and process.



The final project will cover 1,160 Ha and will be equipped with advanced technologies. The Agropole West will include three agricultural development and training centres with open fields crops, different types of farm activities (egg, dairy, sheep) and logistics centers. In addition, the Agropole will have private farming areas and an allocated zone for nomad cattle herdsmen including veterinary health and vaccination facilities and feed supply. To complete the value chain, the Agro-industry Center (AIC) will serve as the main supply of all agricultural inputs, initial processing and marketing of all products, training and extension services to all the farmers in the area.



This is a ground-breaking Israeli model that can be replicated in other regions and countries. The Agropole will integrate the challenges of agricultural production, irrigation, agricultural mechanization, marketing and development of agricultural products on site, while taking into account the provision of basic social services.



Haim Taib, Founder and President of Mitrelli Group praised the leadership and commitment of the State to develop local agriculture and food security in a sustainable way: “Today, we come together to celebrate a major step forward in realizing Macky Sall’s vision for the dynamism of agriculture and the restoration of Senegal’s food sovereignty.”

