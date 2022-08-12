THE Office of the Auditor General for the Federation, OAuGF, has described as baseless the unsubstantiated allegations of fraud, misconduct, and abuse of power being peddled against Aghughu Adolphus, auditor general of the Federation, AuGF.

According to the statement signed by Ika Ika Oqua, head, Press of the OAuGF, the issue of alteration of the directors’ seniority being raised had been put to rest since July 18, 2022, by the head of the Civil Service of the Federation, HCSF.

“A circular was issued by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF) with ref. HCSF/SPSO/ODD0/E&WP/64421/166, dated 18th July, to put to rest the order of seniority of the first five (5) Directors in the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation, which has been a subject of petition by those who feel aggrieved by the placement among the Directors.”

Oqua, noted that the allegation by paid pipers who are doing the bidding of their pay masters did not take into consideration the mandate of the AuGF as enshrined in the 1999 constitution.

“For the avoidance of doubt, section 85(6) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) states that in the exercise of his functions under the constitution, the AuGF shall not be subject to the direction and control of any other authority or person.

According to the Head of Press at the OAuGF, Mr. Adolphus has demonstrated over time that in the discharge of his duties, he has never been nepotic or tribalistic.

She said: “It was in the exercise of the foregoing that the AuGF has been redeploying staff of his office tobareas that are commensurate with their grade levels, experiences, and qualifications irrespective of their ethnic or religious background.

“The AuGF has demonstrated times without number that he is not a tribalized Nigerian. His personal aids and core support staff cut across ethno, political, religious and geographical divides.

“It is on record that a senior officer of his ethnic background was among those redeployed to zonal offices early this year,” she explained.

She therefore urged Nigerians to always cross with the OAGF for any information before going to the press.