GLOBALDATA has announced the latest Financial and Legal Adviser League Tables in the oil and gas sector, which rank the advisers by the total value and volume of merger and acquisition (M&A) deals they advised on in H1 2022. See the rankings and findings below.

RBC Capital Markets top M&A financial adviser in oil and gas sector for H1 2022, finds GlobalData

RBC Capital Markets was the top mergers and acquisitions (M&A) financial adviser in the oil and gas sector for H1 2022 by both value and volume, according to the latest financial advisers league table by GlobalData.

Based on its Financial Deals Database, the leading data and analytics company has revealed that RBC Capital Markets achieved its leading position by advising on 17 deals worth $16.6 billion.

According to GlobalData’s report, ‘Global and Oil & Gas M&A Report Financial Adviser League Tables H1 2022’, a total of 887 M&A deals worth $132 billion were announced in the oil and gas sector during H1 2022.

Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “RBC Capital Markets was among the very few advisers to showcase double-digit deal volume while also registering more than $10 billion in total deal value. It faced close competition from Jefferies, which fell shy of just one deal and $815 million from occupying the top position by both volume and value, respectively.”

An analysis of GlobalData’s Financial Deals Database reveals that Jefferies occupied the second position by value, by advising on $15.7 billion worth of deals, followed by Citi with $14.6 billion, Evercore with $12.1 billion and Barclays with $8.7 billion.

Jefferies also occupied the second position in terms of volume with 16 deals, followed by Evercore with 11 deals, JP Morgan with nine deals and Citi with eight deals.

Legal Advisers

Latham & Watkins and Vinson & Elkins top M&A legal advisers by value and volume in oil and gas sector for H1 2022, finds GlobalData

Latham & Watkins and Vinson & Elkins were the top mergers and acquisitions (M&A) legal advisers in the oil and gas sector for H1 2022 by value and volume, respectively, according to the latest legal advisers league table by GlobalData.

Based on its Financial Deals Database, the leading data and analytics company has revealed that Latham & Watkins achieved its leading position by value by advising on $25.5 billion worth of deals. Meanwhile, Vinson & Elkins led by volume by advising on a total of 29 deals.

According to GlobalData’s report, ‘Global and Oil & Gas M&A Report Legal Adviser League Tables H1 2022’, a total of 887 M&A deals worth $132 billion were announced in the sector during H1 2022.

Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Latham & Watkins, Vinson & Elkins and Kirkland & Ellis were the only firms that managed to advise on more than 20 deals while also registering more than $20 billion in total deal value. Latham & Watkins, apart from leading by value, also occupied the third position by volume. Similarly, Vinson & Elkins, apart from leading by volume, also occupied the third position by value. Meanwhile, Kirkland & Ellis occupied the second position both by value and volume by advising on 27 deals worth $22.7 billion.”

