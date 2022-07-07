Ardova posts N1.54bn profit for 2021

Hits: 9

ARDOVA Plc (AP) has posted a profit of N1.54 billion for the financial year ended Dec. 31, 2021.

The integrated energy company made this known in its audited financial statements and first quarter (Q1) 2022 unaudited financial results which was released on Thursday in Lagos.

The statement said, however, losses from subsidiaries Axles and Cartage, and newly acquired Enyo Retail and Supply Ltd. created a group net loss position of N3.8 billion

It said in Q1 2022, AP’s performance showed significant improvements as yields from investments made in 2021 contributed to growth in revenue, sales volume, and profits.

Mr Olumide Adeosun, Ardova’s Chief Executive Officer, said 2021 proved to be an eventful year for the company.

Adeosun said it marked the completion of Ardova’s stabilisation strategy, with the consequent strengthened balance sheet providing the leverage for the inorganic expansion required to evolve Ardova into an integrated energy company.

He also highlighted parts of the expansion phase that became material in 2021.

“In the course of the year, we concluded a landmark capital raise of N25.3 billion in an over-subscribed bond that was the largest by any downstream company in Nigeria, and an indication of investor confidence in Ardova’s future.

“We also concluded the acquisition of Enyo Retail and Supply Ltd. in a deal that makes our retail network the largest in Nigeria.

“The company also made further investments in cleaner energy infrastructure, as it commenced onsite work on its 20,000 metric tonnes Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) storage facility in Ijora,” he said.

According to him, Ardova also won a license to operate an Oil Marginal Field following a successful bid in the 2020 round, thereby increasing the company’s potential for foreign currency revenue generation.

Adeosun explained that the loss experienced in 2021 was an expected reflection of the strategic inorganic growth programme of the company.

He said it would not affect the viability of the company, especially as some of the immediate benefits of this programme were illustrated by the better year-on-year (YoY) performance recorded in its Q1 2022 results.

Adeosun also stated once fully integrated, the acquisitions alongside the AP renewables subsidiary would provide and safeguard Ardova’s capacity to thrive as global energy consumption tilts to cleaner sources.

Mr Moshood Olajide, Ardova’s Chief Financial Officer, noted that the company had continued to deliver on profits.

Olajide said Ardova ended Q1 with a profit-after-tax position of N1.6 billion, which was a growth of 37 per cent compared to same period in 2021.

“We also continued to increase our capital expenditure, principally in investments that facilitate our strategic expansion, and we expect to see returns within a three-year window.

“We sustained competitive growth by increasing revenue by 21 per cent YoY (Group: 50 per cent YoY), with the resulting profit of N1.6 billion putting us in a 37 per cent growth YoY position,” he said.

Olajide said as a group, Ardova was negatively impacted by its subsidiaries, Axles & Cartage Ltd., and recently acquired Enyo.

He said Axles & Cartage faced operational environment issues while Enyo was presently undergoing a transformation process to drive operational efficiency and profitability. (NAN)

