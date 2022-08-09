THE Atiku Youth Wing, a political pressure group, has urged eligible voters, especially youth, to be actively involved in the 2023 general elections by electing a president that will address Nigeria’s challenges.

The group made the call in Abuja on Tuesday at a news conference titled “the wings of the unifier”, addressed by its national team leader, Mr Kalgo Ibrahim.

Ibrahim urged Nigerians, especially youths who were mostly affected by the current Nigeria’s challenges, to rise to the occasion by electing credible leaders for the country.

Expressing confidence in the ability of Atiku Abubakar to fix Nigeria, Ibrahim said that the welfare and well-being of Nigerian youths remained paramount in the PDP programmes and Abubakar, when elected.

These according to Ibrahim, included proper placement of youths and women in well deserved positions in the national leadership ranks, as clearly established in PDP manifestoes being championed by Abubakar

He assured that Abubakar’s promise of allocating 40 per cent of political appointment to the youth and women would be fulfilled.

“We acknowledge that many are wounded and marginalised youths of Nigeria, but your tears and troubles will be wiped away by the absolute commitment and creative concerns as manifested in the youth friendly PDP manifesto.

“This will be done taking into consideration the now incessant and prolonged industrial action of the Academic Staff Union Of Universities (ASUU).

“We want to accordingly, assure our brothers and sisters that with the victory of Abubakar at the poll come 2023 general elections, there will be a complete reversal of this perennial cases of strike.

“The strike that have crippled effective development of our youth and relevant efforts at showcasing their diverse God given talents with every sincere commitment.

“Commitment in the educational training and exploration of the amazing and awesome huge potentials lying dormant in we, the Nigeria youths.

“Even this will be conclusively addressed with due attention to re-launch Nigerian youth to global relevance, where they truly belong,” he said.

Ibrahim, who urged Nigerian youth to maintain peace and be patriotic as they go into the campaign period, pledged that the youth wing would deal with issues based on constructive criticism and format.

He also urged youth to visit the organisation portal to register their membership in support of Abubakar mandate for 2023.

He said the aim of the group was to mobilise grassroots support for Abubakar, raise an army of passionate youth and students for Abubakar.

“It is also to help create an effective and efficient communication link with millions of eligible voters cut across all the polling units in Nigeria;

“To strategically identify and win over a reasonable number of eligible voters in each polling unit using the Abubakar’s youth wing structure,” he said.(NAN)

