BBNaija: Hermes emerges head of house for week 2

Hermes, one of the housemates of the ongoing television reality show, Big Brother Naija, tagged “Level Up”, on Monday emerged the head of house for the second week in the show.

This was announced by Biggie, the coodinator of the show, after completion of the head of house challenges by the housemates.

Hermes, who is from the level 1 house and emerging winner of the head of house challenge would have his co-housemates immune from being nominated for possible eviction, as well as himself.

Biggie announced that Hermes, the head of house would have the opportunity to nominate five housemates for possible eviction later in the evening but he was not allowed to mention to any housemates the names of those nominated.

Hermes won the head of house title with the most balls in his bucket, beating Cyph and Dotun, who had only three balls respectively, in the final of the game.

Chichi bagged the “tail of house” title for the second week with the worse performance during the head of house games.

She would also share her reward with Dotun who was said to have mishandled his microphone while the game was ongoing.

The 26 housemates currently on the show are bidding for the grand prize of N100 million. (NAN)

KN