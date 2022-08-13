Bible Society organises essay competition for NYSC members

THE Bible Society of Nigeria says it is organising an essay competition for members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to enable youths use the Holy Book to solve societal challenges.

Its Executive Secretary, Mr Samuel Sanusi, told newsmen on Saturday in Lagos that the competition was tailored toward empowering participants with scriptural solutions to human challenges.

He said that the winners would be rewarded with laptops, copies of the Bible and management books to aid them widen their horizon.

According to him, the organisation has concluded plans for the grand finale of the 11th edition of the competition and national symposium for the corps members

“The top six corps members in the written part of the competition held in June 2022, will defend their entries at the symposium to be conducted on Aug. 18 at the Bible Guest House Research and Development Centre, Lagos.

“The programme will be chaired by Dr Boniface Chizea, the Managing Consultant, BIC Consultancy Services.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the competition has “Re-engineering the Nigerian System for Sustainability Development” as its theme.

NAN reports that the society is a non-profit interdenominational Christian organisation that translates the Bible into Nigerian languages and raises funds for other Biblical tasks.

It has translated the Bible into 26 Nigerian Languages, while the translation revision is on-going in 10 other Nigerian languages to ease comprehension.(NAN)

KN