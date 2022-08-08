Brace up to 2023 national census—NPC chairman tells ICT trainees

ALHAJI Nasir Kwarra, the Executive Chairman, National Population Commission (NPC) has advised trainees on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to be ready to contribute their quota towards the success of 2023 digital census.

Kwarra gave the advice while declaring open 10-day Capacity Building Training for ICT department of the commission in Ado, Nasarawa.

He said the training was imperative given the shift from the manual processing of data as applied in previous census to digital census.

“This is an innovation and a shift from the manual process that we normally used in previous censuses.

“This exercise involves many advanced technological equipment both in hardware and software which we have already acquired and still acquiring but not totally familiar with,” he said.

According to the chairman, these include, cloud computing, cloud server, on-premises server, advanced cyber-attack threat and data security.

Kwarra said the staff needed to be acquainted with the technologies for the benefit of not only the department but the entire commission.

He described the training as a roadmap towards the success of the 2023 census by through the provision of technical pathways and operational framework for other departments to function optimally.

Mr Clifford Zira, Federal Commissioner for Adamawa and Chairman ICT Committee, said the essence of the workshop was to equip participants with modern technological knowledge to efficiently manage data.

Zira, who urged the participants to take advantage of the opportunity, expressed the determination of the commission to conduct a digitally accurate and acceptable census. (NAN)

