BRISTOL City have condemned abuse directed towards women’s team manager Lauren Smith during the men’s Championship defeat by Sunderland.

Smith was in the stands for the 3-2 loss at the Ashton Gate on Saturday.

“Supporting Bristol City with the team today, and was told women shouldn’t be at the football but in the kitchen,” she wrote.

The men’s team shared Smith’s post with the response: “We wholly condemn such abuse.”

They added: “This behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated at Ashton Gate. We fully support Lauren Smith and are proud of our women’s team.”

Smith said: “So a message to that guy, we welcome you any time at the Robins HPC (High Performance Centre, the home ground of the women’s team) to prove you very very wrong!”

The incident came less than a week after England’s historic extra-time win over Germany at Wembley to win Euro 2022.

The campaign group HerGameToo, which works to raise awareness of sexist abuse in the game, has said it will contact Bristol City about the incident.

BBCSPORT.

