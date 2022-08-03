BUA donates clinic, school worth N280m to Sokoto community

BUA Cement on Wednesday handed over clinic, school and mosque worth N280 million to Gidan Boka community in Wamakko Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The company handed over the completed projects along with 170 tonnes of cement to 68 communities in the LGA.

The Managing Director of BUA Cement, Alhaji Yusuf Binji, said the gesture was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility.

Banji, represented by the Director Human Resources, BUA, Alhaji Altine Wali, said the company engaged in relocation of settlements as part of quarry expansion programme, cleared lands in new Gidan Boka community and allocated lands to the affected families.

Speaking, the company’s Head of Administration and Corporate Services, Mr Sada Suleiman, said the company also constructed roads, provided grave yards, pipe born water and electricity to the community.

He said the company ensured a routine distribution of cement to the communities to repair mosque and other infrastructures, and supply drugs and other consumables to citizens in the host communities.

“BUA cement has been supporting the communities in the area of healthcare, skills training, provision of scholarship and educational materials,” he said.

Suleiman commended the state and local governments, as well as the host communities, for the cordial relationship with the company, which facilitated the interventions.

According to him, the projects were to complement the efforts of the Sokoto State Government in improving the living condition of the people.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, the Chairman of Wamakko LGA, Alhaji Halliru Guiwa, represented by the Vice Chairman, Alhaji Garba Muhammad, thanked the company for the intervention.

Guiwa said that the residents were lucky to have the company in their domain, considering its contributions to infrastructure development in the area.

He, however, appealed for more supports in view of the population and the need of the residents.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the traditional rulers in the communities received the cement allocations on behalf of their respective communities. (NAN)

A.I