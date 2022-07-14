Buhari restates commitment to secure, peaceful Nigeria

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari says his administration remains committed to ensuring a secure, safe, just, peaceful, prosperous and strong Nigeria.

The President made the commitment at the graduation ceremony of Senior Course 44 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff Collage Jaji, Kaduna State, on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 247 officers graduated after 48 weeks training.

The officers were drawn from the Army, Navy, Air force, Ministries, Department and Agencies, as well as Police, Paramilitary and allied countries.

“We shall be employing all elements of our national power in ensuring security, a just society, peaceful coexistence, national unity and sustainable development while promoting our good standing internationally,” he said.

He assured Nigerians that the military was working tirelessly to enhance their combat effectiveness and operational capability.

This, he said, was to eliminate all security threats, in synergy with other institutions and nations.

“The response of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to the Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, militancy, kidnapping as well as the activities of separatists and armed militias amongst others, have been commendable.

“This government will continue to provide the required guidance and support to ensure that the desired results are achieved,” he added.

Buhari said that most security threats globally were asymmetric and trans-border in nature, involving mainly non-state actors.

“The West African sub-region and indeed our beloved continent of Africa are not immune to these threats.

“We have witnessed recent terrorist attacks in Nigeria bearing the hallmark of national and trans-border insurgents trying to cause havoc in Nigeria as well as in neighbouring countries.

“It will be part of your duty to confront these terrorists and insurgents and wipe them off the face of the earth and bring peace to our countries,” the president said.

He, therefore, charged the officers to deploy the specifics of their training on countering security threats.

“Combating these prevalent security threats effectively demands that African countries continue to work together at all levels, be it tactical, operational and strategic,” Buhari said.

According to him, ongoing collaboration with Cameroun, Niger Republic and Chad has been productive, commendable and successful in combating Boko Haram insurgency in the Lake Chad region.

He pledged that the government would continue to support the college in line with the administration’s priority to the training and welfare of officers and men of the armed forces.

Buhari ​told the Nigerian graduating officers that the country expects the very best from them in terms of loyalty, commitment to duty and service to the fatherland.

He, therefore, charged them to make honest and make positive contributions to the country.

To the international officers, the President said in spite of its diversity and challenges, “Nigeria is still one of the most hospitable and enjoyable countries to visit and stay”.

Earlier, the Commandant of the collage, AVM Olurotimi Tuwase, said the course was designed to develop command, analytical and communication skills of the officers, to enable them operate effectively during single, joint and multi-agency combat operations.

Tuwase charged them to integrate the practical experience acquired to effectively tackle contemporary security challenges to enhance national security. (NAN)

