Bulgaria pledges support for commemoration of FESTAC”77 at 45

Bulgarian Ambassador to Nigeria, Amb. Yanko Yordanov with Hon. Oluwabunmi Amao during the courtesy visit in Abuja

THE Bulgarian Government has pledged maximum support to the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation (CBAAC) for commemoration of the 45th anniversary of the Festival of Arts and Culture (FESTAC”77).

This is disclosed in a statement on Wednesday by Mrs Oluwabunmi Amao, Director-General, CBAAC.

Amao said the Bulgarian Ambassador to Nigeria, Amb. Yanko Yordanov made the promise when CBAAC made a courtesy call to the country’s embassy in Abuja.

She noted that the event slated from December 5 to 11 was tagged: “Celebrating Black and African Arts and Civilization; reliving the memories of FESTAC”77@45.

” Beyond the shores of Africa, plans geared toward the commemoration of the 45th anniversary of FESTAC”77 is speedily gaining the desired momentum.

” The Bulgarian government through its commission in Nigeria has pledged maximum support to CBAAC for the successful execution of her forthcoming event,” she said.

Amao recalled that FESTAC”77 was the largest Pan-African event that featured expression of arts and culture in various forms.

She expressed hope of full participation of the Bulgarian government toward the forthcoming event in other to showcase the rich cultural heritage of Bulgaria.

She said this was also to promote cultural dialogue between Nigeria and Bulgaria.

” Till date, no other event from Africa has surpassed this feat,” she said.

Yordanov said sequel to the letter received by the commission from CBAAC, he made a personal research about FESTAC’77 and decided to express his interest to participate in the forthcoming anniversary .

He said this was due to the fact that Bulgaria was instrumental to the construction of the magnificent edifice, “The National Theatre” which was the main venue for the 1977 FESTAC celebration.

He noted that aside that, he was full of optimism that the commemoration of FESTAC”77 at 45 would be another opportunity to strengthen the relationship between Nigeria and Bulgaria, especially in the area of promotion of both countries’ arts and culture.

He said his major goal was to identify and bring to limelight, the similarities in the culture of Nigeria and Bulgaria and how this would be mutually beneficial to both countries. (NAN)