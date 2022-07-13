Buhari meets classmates in Daura

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari had a reunion with his primary and secondary school classmates in Daura, Katsina State, on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Malam Garba Shehu, the President enquired about each individual’s wellbeing, their health and wellbeing of their family members.

He said they prayed for the repose of those that died between last year, when they last met and this year.

The presidential spokesman said President Buhari expressed his joy and happiness for the meeting, saying he got the same feeling that he used to have when they were young.

He added that they chatted for a while, talked about the school days and shared a lot of memories.

Shehu said the President thanked the schoolmates for their respect and feelings for him which they had retained for all the time.

He said the leader of the class association, Senator Abba Ali commended the sacrifices the President had been making and urged him to maintain focus on the nation which he said was more important than all else.

Shehu added that they presented a gift to the President and joined him in a memorable group photograph.

-Daily Trust

