Friday, July 15, 2022

Buhari meets classmates in Daura

PRESIDENT BUHARI RECEIVES HIS CLASSMATES OF MIDDLE SCHOOL ON SALLAH HOMAGE 0A&00A.; President Muhammadu Buhari (M) flanked by Sen Abba Ali, Haj Binta Yar’Malele, Alh Hassan Sada HK, Alh Abdulmalik KB, Muntari Abubakar Mashi, Adamu Magaji Bakori, Muhammadu Kabir Daura, Yunusa I. Saulawa, Alh Abdu IBR Maigora, Bawa Musawa, Salmanu Darma, Garba Kafur and Amadu Yahaya Alti during a Sallah Homage by his Classmates of Middle School in Daura Katsina State.PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE JULY 12TH 2022

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari had a reunion with his primary and secondary school classmates in Daura, Katsina State, on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Malam Garba Shehu, the President enquired about each individual’s wellbeing, their health and wellbeing of their family members.

He said they prayed for the repose of those that died between last year, when they last met and this year.

The presidential spokesman said President Buhari expressed his joy and happiness for the meeting, saying he got the same feeling that he used to have when they were young.

He added that they chatted for a while, talked about the school days and shared a lot of memories.

Shehu said the President thanked the schoolmates for their respect and feelings for him which they had retained for all the time.

He said the leader of the class association, Senator Abba Ali commended the sacrifices the President had been making and urged him to maintain focus on the nation which he said was more important than all else.

Shehu added that they presented a gift to the President and joined him in a memorable group photograph.

-Daily Trust

