THE Senate has confirmed the appointment of Prof. Adeolu Akande, as the chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC. The Senate also confirmed the appointment of Uche Onwude, as member of the board of the NCC.

In line with the provision of the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA), 2003, the Senate on Tuesday successfully screened the two candidates. Following the successful screening, the Senate l expressed satisfaction at the competence of the two presidential nominees to strengthen the board of the NCC.

Prof. Akande was nominated by President Muhamamdu Buhari as the new Chairman, Governing Board of the commission, while Onwude was nominated as a Board member of the Commission.

– Feb. 5, 2020 @ 18:45 GMT |

