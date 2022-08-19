Childbirth: USAID donates 10,000 delivery kits to Ebonyi

THE United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has donated 10,000 “Mama Kits” (delivery kits) to Ebonyi Government.

The State Technical Director of the Integrated Health Programme (IHP) of USAID, Dr Oladipo Akinmade, presented the kits to the Executive Secretary, Ebonyi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (EBSPHCDA), Dr Alo Chimhurumnanya in Abakaliki on Thursday.

Akinmade said that the kits were for distribution across the 13 Local Government Areas of the state.

He said that the donation was part of the agency’s efforts to encourage more women to visit health facilities to be delivered.

“We have come to hand over the kits for pregnant women to ease the stress of their having to supply items for childbirth.

“The plan was to ensure extension services with ease.

“To aid such services, USAID has provided the needed support to the government through these items.

“There are difficulties faced by women during delivery, like providing sanitary pads, soaps and delivery mat, amongst others,” Akinmade said.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Daniel Umezuruike, thanked the USAID-IHP team for the donation and promised to distribute the items to the end users.

“It is a good one and this will go a long way to encourage mothers to give birth in the health facilities.

“This will help to improve the outcome of the pregnancies and child survival,” Umezuruike said.

He further said that having childbirth in health facilities would help to reduce maternal mortality in the state.

He said that although antenatal in various health facilities had improved “our women are still going to quacks for delivery, which is not good.

“We do not know their problem.

“They will register and attend antenatal but when it gets to the period of delivery, they will turn to traditional health attendants,” Umezuruike said.

He urged expectant mothers to embrace the culture of patronising healthcare facilities in the state. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)