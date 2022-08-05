China imposes sanctions on U.S. house speaker Pelosi after Taiwan visit

CHINA has imposed unspecified sanctions on Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and her immediate family members, the Foreign Ministry said in Beijing on Friday.

“In disregard of China’s grave concerns and firm opposition, Pelosi insisted on visiting China’s Taiwan region.

“This constitutes a gross interference in China’s internal affairs,’’ the ministry statement said.

“It gravely undermines China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity seriously tramples on the one-China principle, and severely threatens peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.’’

“In response to Pelosi’s egregious provocation, China decides to adopt sanctions on Pelosi and her immediate family members in accordance with relevant laws of the People’s Republic of China.’’

Pelosi had visited the self-governing democratic island earlier in the week, prompting Beijing to launch air and sea military drills with live fire in the waters off Taiwan. (dpa/NAN)

C.E