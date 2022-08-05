Police dock woman, 46, for alleged cheating

THE Police Command in Benue on Friday arraigned one Mrs Sarah Abuka for alleged criminal breach of trust and cheating at a Makurdi Upper Area Court.

Barr. Daniel Kwaghlade a police Inspector, who announced his appearance for the prosecution, told the court that the case was reported by one Mrs Mnena Iti of Behind Teredo Nursery and Primary School Adeke Makurdi, at the ‘B’ Division Police Station, High Level Makurdi on Nov. 12, 2021

Kwaghlade alleged that on Sept. 13, 2021 the complainant Mrs Iti gave the accused, Mrs Sarah Abuka of Achusa media village Makurdi about N2.3m for the purchase of a Toyota Corolla LE 2008 model, popularly called “direct Belgium”.

He said the complainant said the accused had agreed that the amount would also cover the cost of bringing the vehicle, and she transferred the amount into her UBA account.

He said that after Mrs Abuka collected the money, she failed to fulfill their agreement and later brought a Nigerian used Toyota corolla LE 2004 model which was not a direct Belgium.

He said the accused also made several efforts to impose it on her but she rejected and rather demanded for the refund of her money.

The prosecution said during police investigation that Sarah Abuka was arrested for committing the offence and the sum of N2m being part of the money was recovered from her as exhibit, while she refused to refund the remaining balance of N350,000.

He said the accused contravened Sections 313 and 324 of the Penal Code Law.

He said investigation into the matter had been completed and requested for date for hearing.

However, when the case came up for mention, the accused denied all the allegations against her.

The judge, Mrs Dooshima Ikpambese, granted the accused bail in the sum of N50, 000 to one surety who shall be resident in Makurdi.

Ikpambese further adjourned the case to Sept. 25 for hearing. (NAN)

C.E