CIBN holds annual conference to address changing trends in industry

THE Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) said it would hold its annual conference to share ideas on how to address changing trends in the industry.

The President/Chairman of CIBN, Dr Ken Opara, made the announcement at a media parley on Friday in Lagos.

He said that the conference to hold Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, would be hybrid, taking place at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja and through Zoom Teleconferencing, with dignitaries from around the world in attendance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the conference will be: “Repositioning the Financial Services Industry for an Evolving Glocal Context”.

“The banking industry has continued to evolve; technological innovation is the thing in the industry.

“The financial system is the only industry today that you can see the kind of innovation that is going on. It is one of the few industry in the world to have an online real-time payment services as much as possible.

“But we think that the industry is dynamic, changes continue to come up globally.

“You can see what is happening in the supply chain, you can also see what is happening in the Russian- Ukraine space as much as possible.

“So, the idea is basically to have this conference that will provide a platform to share ideas on how to address changing trends in the industry and how things are coming up.

“Also, how do we build capacity, how do we energise our people, how do we ensure that the new generation of people continue to be relevant in the industry,” Opara said.

The event would be organised through a Consultative Committee, chaired by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Sterling Bank Plc, Mr Abubakar Suleiman.

President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof.Yemi Osinbajo, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, the Minister of Finance, among other dignitaries are expected at the conference.

The Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, would be the Chief Host of the Conference while Opara would be the host.(NAN)

