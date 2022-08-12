TUC rejects proposed privatisation of  Federal Hospitals

THE Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has opposed the planned privatisation of public healthcare facilities in the country.

The TUC President, Mr Festus Osifo, spoke while addressing newsmen at the end of union’s National Administrative Council (NAC), Central Working Committee (CWC) and National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the union on Friday in Abuja.

He said that the NEC in session strongly opposed the move by the Federal Government to privatise the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and Federal hospitals.

He said that Nigerians hadnever benefitted from privatisations done in the past and as such, TUC strongly frowned at it.

“As TUC, we take a complete exception to this. The NEC of TUC, frowns at this, because the privatisation that was done in the past, where has it led us to.

“Nothing meaningful has ever come out from the previous privatisation processes, especially the power sector,” he said.

The TUC president while speaking on the lingering strike in the university system, called on the Federal Government to place value on education in country.

“TUC as a body is here to protect our national interest. We will do everything possible to ensure that we engage government, and also engage ASUU as well to find an amicable solution.

“You will agree with me that where there is will, there is always a way, ‘’ he said.

He condemned the N1.4 billion spent on the purchase of vehicles for the Government of Niger Republic.

“The value that is placed on our university system is the reason why we are here today, ’’he said.

The TUC president also said that there was no need for government to continue paying for fuel subsidy as the impact was clearly not felt by Nigerians.

The TUC President suggested that the money meant for fuel subsidy could be used to meet the demands of university-based unions.

He further called on governments to as a matter of urgency take steps to address the security challenges in the country.(NAN)

KN