Commonwealth Games: Oyo Govt. congratulates weightlifters

THE Oyo State Government on Wednedsday congratulated its athletes on their feats at the on going Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that all the three weightlifters from the state won medals in Birmingham.

Rofiat Lawal won gold; Taiwo Liadi clinched silver while Mary Osijo got a bronze medal.

Mr Seun Fakorede, Commissioner for Youth and Sports, in a statement, described their feats as motivation for all youths in the state.

He said that the successes of the weightlifters would spur other aspiring youths to excel in sports, adding that they had become models to be emulated.

“Lawal who won a gold medal for Nigeria in the 59kg women category after lifting 206kg ,comprising 116kg clean jerk and 90kg snatch, has not just put Nigeria on the global map in the world of sports but Oyo state also,’’ he said.

Fakorede added that the present administration, led by Gov. Seyi Makinde, would continue to invest in the youth and sports development in order to record more successes in sports. (NAN)

C.E