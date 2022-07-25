Count us out of kidnapping, attack in Edo – Sarkin Fulani

THE Sarkin Fulani in Edo, Muhammed Sossa, has alleged that vigilantes in some communities in the state are raiding the forests and camps, chasing Fulani herders and their cows away from the forests in the state.

Speaking with journalists at the weekend in Benin, he said Fulani residing in the state have nothing to do with incessant attacks, kidnapping, and killings.

“We have lived peacefully in Edo State for over 50 years and have never experienced this kind of problem. If at all we are no longer welcomed, courtesy demands that the government should call the leaders of the Fulani community in the state, to let them know about the decision to quit us but we the leaders were not informed.

“We got information from the Fulani in the forest that operatives of vigilante groups in some communities have been raiding the forests and camps chasing and attacking their cows, saying it is a matching order from the state government to vacate the state”, he said.

On his part, Chairman, Edo state Cattle Dealers, Alhaji Sa’ad Muhammed, said he also heard the information that the state government has given quit notice to Fulani herders to quit the state forest.

He however called on both the Fulani and their host communities to live together, as all the Fulani are not criminals, adding that the criminal elements don’t own cows.

When contacted, the Edo state command’s spokesperson, Chidi Nwanbuzor, said the command has not received any complaint about the attack on cows in the state.

“We are not aware of the attack on the cows because nobody has complained to the command about it but I only know of the matching order by the acting governor, Philip Shaibu, to ensure that all manner of criminal elements are moved out of the forest while the illegal camp where the kidnappers and armed robbers hide after carrying out their act be brought down.”

-Daily Trust

KN