Housing deficit: Nasarawa State Govt pledges support to private estate developers 

GOV. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has restated his government’s drive to support real estate sector towards addressing housing challenges.

Sule, represented by his deputy, Mr Emmanuel Akabe, made this known at the foundation laying ceremony for the construction of 25, 000 housing units project by Domark Group in Karu local Government Area of Nasarawa state.

Sule, who said initiative was mega project, said the Nasarawa state government would do everything within her resources to support the project.

“We are aware of the great potential that this project would bring not only to the government, but to the people who dwell and live around here because the multiplying effect can only be imagined.

“If a project like this can give a government, when fully complete, four billion naira every month, we don’t need to wait for federation account, for allocation.

“Because from this estate alone, we can pay all our civil servants,’’ the governor said.

He said he was excited when he heard about the proposed garden and all that would be built.

”I was informed that the project will be completed in 11 stages. `It is expected that we will have about 25, 000 housing units,’’ he said.

Sule stressed on the importance of maintaining peace and security of the place, adding that no investor would like to venture into unsecured terrain to invest.

He noted that the investor, Chairman of Domark Group, Amb. Kingsley Azonobi was an indigene of Delta who took it upon himself to invest in Nasarawa state.

He said the gesture was worthy of commendation and emulation as that was exactly what the state was looking for.

Responding, Azonobi, said that his decision to invest in the state was a dream come true.

“This project is more that Nasarawa state, this project is a global project,’’ he said.

He further said that the housing project had already secured about 6, 700 subscribers.

“We’re looking forward to bringing in not less than 25,000 subscribers into this very project which covers a population of 480,000 population of human beings that would stay in this city,’’ he said.

He, however implored the state government to commence work on the road infrastructure in the local government for easy access. (NAN)

