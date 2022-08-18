AN Ibadan Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Iyaganku, has fixed Oct. 5 for hearing in a case of alleged defamation levelled against Abraham Joseph, a former staff member of Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN), Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Joseph is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, breach of public peace and defamation.

At the Thursday proceedings, the Prosecuting Counsel, Mr Sikiru Ibrahim, informed the court that the case was slated for hearing.

Ibrahim told the court that he has two witnesses to call in prosecuting the matter, adding that they were all in court.

He listed the witnesses to be the complaint, Prof. Adepoju Olusola, also the Director- General of FRIN and the Investigation Police Officer (IPO).

The prosecutor told the court that he was ready to go on with the case.

Responding, the Defence Counsel, Mr Oluwafemi Omotayo, told the court that he was not ready to go on with the matter, saying that the proof of evidence was just handed over to him.

Omotayo told the court that he needed time to study the proof of evidence and urged the court to grant him an adjournment.

Also, Mr Goodnews Adedeji, the Counsel, watching brief for the complaint, told the court that he had applied to the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) to take over prosecution of the matter.

Adedeji said that he was still awaiting the response of DPP.

The Senior Magistrate, Mrs S. Adesina, then adjourned the case until Oct. 5 for commencement of trial.

NAN recalled that the Prosecuting Counsel, had informed the court that the defendant and others at large conspired with Sahara Reporters, an online medium, to publish a defamatory report against Prof. Adepoju Olusola, the Director-General of FRIN.

Ibrahim said that the publication was intended to tarnish the reputation of Olusola and cause breach of public peace, knowing it to be false.

He said that the incident happened on June 29, 2021 at about 2.00 p.m.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 517, 375 and 249 (d) of the Criminal Code Cap 38 Vo.II, Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria, 2000.

NAN reports that the defendant, if found guilty of the three-court charge, would be liable to serve a total of three years and one month imprisonment.

Section 517 of conspiracy stipulate two years imprisonment; Section 249 of breach of public peace stipulates one month imprisonment, while Section 375 of defamation stipulates one year imprisonment. (NAN)

A.I