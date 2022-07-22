Court remands man for allegedly defiling 15-year-old neighbour

AN Iyaganku Family Court in Ibadan on Friday ordered that a 23-year-old man, Sunday Adeyemi, be remanded for allegedly defiling a 15-year-old daughter of his neighbour.

The police charged Adeyemi who lives in Amuloko area of Ibadan with conspiracy and defilement.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Patricia Adetuyibi , did not take the plea of Adeyemi for want in jurisdiction.

She ordered that Adeyemi should be remanded in Abolongo Correctional Centre in Oyo town pending legal advice from the Oyo State Ministry of Justice.

The magistrate adjourned the matter until Aug. 11, for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Folake Ewe told the court that Adeyemi conspired with others, now at large, to commit the offence.

She said the offence contravenes the provisions of Section 34 of the Child Rights Law, 2006 (NAN)

A.I