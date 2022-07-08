Hits: 14

A member of the APGA’s Board of Trustees, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, has expressed displeasure with Thursday’ alleged manhandling of Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, popularly called Odumeje, in Onitsha.

Ohanaemere was reportedly manhandled by members of the Anambra Government’s task force that carried out the demolition of his church in Onitsha, the commercial hub of the state.

Ezeonwuka, also known as the spiritual leader of the Igbo nation, expressed concern over the development in a statement on Friday.

He described the act as “totally disrespectful and unacceptable”.

He wondered why the pastor should be subjected to such treatment “as though he was a common criminal”.

“The action of the task force during the demolition of Odumeje’s Church was totally disrespectful.

“It was against the spirit of the ancestors and gods of the land.

“The incident was uncivilised, crude and uncalled for.

“Why beat him in such a disrespectful manner.

“If they could do that to a pastor, what would they do to a criminal?

“At best, they should have arrested and taken him to the nearest police station for questioning instead of manhandling him in such a crude manner.

“Odumeje has his own way of solving people’s problems and entertaining people to feel happy.

“That is why people are following him,” Ezeonwuka said.

He, however, commended Gov. Chukwuma Soludo for mustering the political will to undertake messures needed to upgrade the environmental and social status of Onitsha.

He said that the demolition of illegal structures in Onitsha had become imperative to give the city a facelift.

“However, the governor should ensure that those implementing the policy do so with civility and respect for people’ rights,” Ezeonwuka said.

(NAN)

A.I.