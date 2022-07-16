Dolapo Osinbajo rare gem, Michelle Obama of Africa – PYO Movement

THE Professor Yemi Osinbajo (PYO) Global Movement has congratulated the wife of the Vice President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, on her 55th birthday.

Notable members of PYO Global, in their birthday messages, described Dolapo, who clocked 55 on July 15, as a role model to Nigerian women locally and globally.

The PYO Global Movement is a group of Nigerians around the world collaborating for good governance and champions of a greater Nigerian nation

The PYO Global, a movement for good governance, which comprises Nigerians at home and abroad and non-Nigerians, showered praises on the wife of the vice president.

According to the organisation, Dolapo is not only a beautiful and humble woman, but one that has set an exemplary standard for women everywhere.

UK Coordinator of the PYO Global, Emma Ginnelly, described her as a gem and mother of all.

“Mrs Osinbajo is an admirable woman who is very humble.

“As the wife of the vice president, she has been very supportive to her husband and she has shown that behind every successful man, there is a successful woman.

“I greet her on the occasion of her birthday and I join all PYO Global Movement members to congratulate her on 55th birthday.”

Dr Baba Adams, a leading Nigerian voice in the U.S. and coordinator of PYO Global, U.S., also in his congratulation message described Mrs Osinbajo as the Michelle Obama of Africa.

“Happy birthday to Her Excellency; she is a woman of substance and one that has stood apart from the rest.

“She is indeed a role model to many women across the world. She has served Nigeria with dignity and honour,” Baba said.

On her part, Maryam Hassan, PYO Global, Northern Coordinator, congratulated Mrs Osinbajo for her contribution to the women gender.

“Her Excellency has distinguished herself among women leaders in Nigeria.

“She is a role model to me and many women across the world.

“I wish her many more years in good health and prosperity; her efforts in empowering different strata of women is well appreciated,” she said.

Princewill Ogban, PYO Global, Canada, made reference to Dolapo’s humanitarian services to mankind.

“Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo is a great leader and continues to be an inspiration to women and most especially African women.

“Her spousal relationship and support to her husband has contributed immensely to the numerous person and poverty eradication programs that have touched the lives of many Nigerians including market women and artisans.

“We in the diaspora are profoundly proud of her and wish her the best as she celebrates her 55th birthday,” he said.

In the same Mr Franklin Aluko, PYO Global Representative in Texas, U.S., congratulated the wife of the vice president.

“Her humanitarian contributions to women and children across Nigeria have not gone unnoticed.

“She is a big force for women in Nigeria and her patriotism has been visible to all Nigerians.

“She is a blessing to Nigeria and I’m happy that God has kept her in good health. I wish her happy birthday,” He said.

Born on 15 July 1967, Dolapo grew up in Ikenne.

She is the granddaughter of Papa Obafemi Awolowo, former Premier of Western Region, prominent Nigerian nationalist and a most distinguished presidential candidate in the Second Republic.

She married Prof. Osinbajo on Nov. 25, 1989. In 1990 she was called to the Nigerian Bar.

Dolapo is the Executive Director of the Women’s Helping Hand Initiative, a refuge facility in Epe, Lagos State, established in 2014, and a co-founder of the Orderly Society Trust.(NAN)

KN