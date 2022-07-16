Association tasks youths on active participation in politics, PVCs

THE Shabu Development Association in Nasarawa State has urged youths to actively participate in politics to enable them contribute their quota to the development of the state and the country at large.

Alhaji Ibrahim Yahuza, the Chairman of the association, made the call during their meeting in Shabu, Lafia Local Government Area of the state.

He said that if youths actively participated in politics, it would also go a long way in improving on their level of representation and standard of living of other people.

Yahuza said that the meeting was aimed at discussing ways forward for the growth and development of the association and the state at large.

“I want to call on all of us to continue to participate actively in politics in our interest and for the overall development of the state and the nation at large,” he said.

He also called on the youths and other Nigerians to register and obtain their Permanent Voter Cards ( PVCs) in order to exercise their rights come 2023 and beyond.

The chairman urged the youths to shun violence and embrace peace at all times for development to thrive.

“Peace is the necessary requirement for the development of any society as peace is priceless and non-negotiable.

“As no society will achieve meaningful progress and development without peace.

“Let’s continue to embrace peace at all times in the interest of development of our country,” he said.

Yahuza further charged the youths to embrace education and positive ventures in order to become self reliant and contribute their quota to the development of the nation.

Besides, he called on the people of the state to support Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s administration to succeed beyong 2023.

The chairman assured of their readiness to initiate good policies and programmes that would have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the area. (NAN)

KN