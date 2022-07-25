Education ministry shuts down FG colleges amidst threats

THE Federal Ministry of Education has directed the closure of all Federal Government Colleges (FGCs) in Abuja following security threats on the unity colleges located in the FCT.

The Director of Press, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr Ben Goong, confirmed to newsmen in Abuja on Monday that the ministry had ordered the evacuation of students from the schools.

Goong said the decision was as a result of rising insecurity and threat to the lives and wellbeing of the students.

It would be recalled that some of the FGCs had been asked to vacate the school premises on July 20, while others will close on July 26.

However, the FGC, Kwali, had requested parents on July 24 to pick their children on Monday due to directives from the federal ministry of education. (NAN)

C.E