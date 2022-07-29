Ekiti Govt dissolves BOUEST Governing Council

GOV. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti has approved the dissolution of the Governing Council of Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere- Ekiti (BOUEST).

Mr Yinka Oyebode, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor who disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Ado-Ekiti, said the dissolution was with immediate effect.

According to Oyebode, the dissolution is in line with the state’s extant transition policy.

He said Gov. Fayemi thanked the chairman and members of council for their contributions towards the development of the institution.

“The governor wishes them the very best in their future endeavours,” Oyebode added. (NAN)

A.I