Nasarawa State constructs 1000-km rural roads

MUSTAPHA Musa, the Director-General of Nasarawa State Bureau for Rural Development, says the state government has constructed 1,000-kilometre roads across rural areas to bring succour to rural dwellers.

Musa said this while speaking with the newsmen on Friday in Lafia, noting that the roads spread across the three Senatorial Zones and 13 local government areas of the state.

He said that the bureau was established early in 2021 to bring development closer to the grassroots by ensuring improvement in rural infrastructure and enhance socio- economic of rural dwellers.

“Since the inception of the Gov. Abdullahi Sule administration in 2019, the Nasarawa State has so far constructed 1,000-km of rural roads to improve socio-economic status of rural dwellers,” he said.

He listed the completed roads by the bureau to include Shabu/Doka/Aribadu/Alakiyo, Agwede/Ashope/Atabula/Obi, Kanje/Abuni Kagbu/Asoko/Kagbu Wana, Masaka/Luvu, Mama/Farin Ruwa and Nasarawa/Ara.

Others are Rubi/Jangwe, Assakio/Obi, Angoro Junction/Bassa, Gudi/Anguwan Dorawa, Baure Grazing Reserve in Awe, Akurba Power Substation and Sabon Garin Salamo/Tudun Wada in Keffi.

He explained that the bureau “is undertaking three major ongoing projects namely Keana/Abuni, in Awe Local Government, Kofan Gwari/Bakin Ayeni, in Kokona and Andaha/Rinze in Akwanga”.

Meanwhile, Musa said the Kofan Gwari/Bakin Ayeni/Amba, Rinze/Nangere/Anko/Anko Babba/Andaha and Alushi/Wakama, were still ongoing.

Identifying the enormous advantage of opening up the rural areas, he noted that apart from creating environment where goods could be transported faster, people in need of medical attention could be evacuated faster to the nearby health facility.

“It’s a well known fact that, the rural populace constitute a majority of the people of the country, as such, government has to create a good environment for economic activities of the rural people, such structures are the construction of rural roads,” he said.

He noted that before the creation of the bureau, rural roads construction was undertaken by a taskforce but the bureau came into being because of the desire for government to integrate rural development.(NAN)

