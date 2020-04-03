THE Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, has asked the Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, to compel private depots owners to operationalize the new pump price of petrol. The union also assured Nigerians that its members are ready to sell petrol at the new price of N123.50 per litre as announced by the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency, PPPRA.

Abubakar Maigandi, national vice-president, IPMAN, said private depot owners were yet to comply with the previous reduction of pump price before the announcement of the new price of N123.50. “They (private depots) have not complied. They are still selling above the stipulated pump price. They are selling at the rate of N115 to N117 per litre to marketers.

“They are supposed to sell at the rate of N113 per litre. This was the depot price as at Tuesday before the PPPRA announced a further reduction. I think that the government should try as much as possible to ensure that the private depots complied with the stipulated pump price.”

On his part, Sanusi Fari, president, IPMAN, assured that the association would do everything possible to ensure that its members sell at the new price of N123.50 per litre. He also pledged independent marketers’ readiness to work in sync with the leadership of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, and Petroleum Tanker Drivers, PTD, to mitigate the pains occasioned by the sit-at-home order of the Federal Government.

Fari said despite the new price cut, petroleum marketers would continue to ensure that filling stations across the country remained open to serve the public. The association, however, appealed to the Petroleum Equalization Fund, PEF, to sustain payments to petroleum product marketers to ensure availability of products across the country.

“We have directed our members to continue operation in line with the directives of Mr. President by ensuring that our petrol stations remain open, while observing the strict guidelines from our health authorities. We, like other Nigerians, are calling on our members to sacrifice by obeying the directives of Mr. President.

Realnews recalls that the PPPRA had on Tuesday announced the new price of petrol with effect from Wednesday April 1. Abdulkadir Saidu, executive secretary, PPPRA, said: “The guiding price, which becomes effective April 1, 2020, shall apply at all retail outlets nationwide for the month of April, 2020. PPPRA and other relevant regulatory agencies shall continue to monitor compliance to extant regulations for a sustainable downstream petroleum sector.”

