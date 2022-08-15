Engineer in court over alleged mischief to pay house rent

THE Police on Monday, arrigned a 47-year-old Engineer, Bassey Charles, before a Kado Grade I Area Court, Abuja, over alleged mischief to his pay house rent worth N700,000.

The police charged Charles of Adewusi Estate, Dakwa Abuja, with criminal breach of trust and mischief.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel Helen Ochai, told the court that, a direct criminal complaint was received at Kado Area Court, Abuja, from Mrs Zarah Madu, of City Gate, Aiport road, Abuja on June 27.

Ochai alleged that the defendant who is a tenant at the complaiant’s residence, at Dakwa since 2019 had a tenacy agreement to pay the sum of N300, 000 yearly for rent.

She alleged that the defendant paid N200, 000 in the year 2020 and after then intentionally refused to pay in subsequent years which accumulated to N700, 000 till date.

The prosecution counsel further told the court that when the complainant went to check the state of the house, she discovered that the walls and water pipes in the toilet were damaged.

According to Ochai, during police interrogation the defendant paid the sum of N500, 000 which he mischieviously refused to pay in the past years, but with a balance of N200, 000 yet to be paid.

She further mentioned that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 327 of the Penal Code.

Mr N I Harrison, counsel to the defendant prayed the court to grant bail to the defendant in the most liberal terms, citing sections 35(4) and 36(5) of the 1999 constitution and sections 158 and 165 of the Administrative Criminal Justice Act 2015.

The defence counsel also said the defendant will not jump bail or interfer in the investigation, adding that the defendant has a reliable and gainfully employed surety.

The prosecution counsel, however, did not object to the bail application made by the defence counsel.

The Area Court Judge Mohammed Wakili, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 with a surety in like sum.

Wakili ordered that the defendant must provide reliable surety, who must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

He added that the surty must provide a BVN print out, two recent passport photographs and a valid identification card, which must be verified by the court regisrer.

The Judge adjourned the case until Sept. 15, for hearing. (NAN)

C.E