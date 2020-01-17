WALKING with Shadows, a film co-produced by Funmi Iyanda and Olumide Makanjuola, has been scheduled for screening at the 2020 Göteborg Film Festival in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Directed by Irish writer/director, Aoife O’Kelly, the film is an adaptation of Jude Dibia’s critically acclaimed novel of the same title.

It will be screened in Gothenburg for four consecutive days from Wednesday, January 29 to Saturday, February 1.

Starring Ozzy Agu, Zainab Balogun, Ayoola, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi, Wale Ojo, Adunni Ade and Funsho Adeolu, Walking with Shadows is the story of a man who turns away a comfortable life to be true to himself.

The film takes place in Lagos, where Ebele Njoko (Agu) recreates himself as Adrian – a respected father, man and brother. His whole world soon falls apart when his homosexuality is revealed.

According to Ms. Iyanda, “The film fully explores many pressing societal issues which sections of the Nigerian society can relate with, but cannot freely address while also promoting the importance of self-discovery and acceptance in a cultural society.”

Other producers on the project are Xeenarh Mohammed and Victoria Thomas.

Göteborg Film Festival is the largest film festival in Scandinavia.

The 10-day festival showcases nearly 450 films from some 80 countries from across the world.

Walking with Shadows was premiered at the BFI London Film Festival in October 2019 and screened at the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF), Lagos in November.

It is an OYA Media production in partnership with The Initiative for Equal Rights (TIERs).

