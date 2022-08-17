Entreprenership: Church empowers 50 youths

THE Redemption Ministries Champions Place, an Abuja-based church, says it has empowered no fewer than 50 youths on requisite skills and capacities to stand out in their various business endeavours.

Mr Hippolite Amadi, the pastor of the church, said that the gesture was geared towards preparing the next generation with the right mindset and requisite skills to guarantee a thriving future.

He said that the event with the theme “Sustainable Wealth”, was also aimed at raising leaders, capable of managing resources that would bring about national development.

“We are hosting the programme because we believe that if we raise and build capacity for youths, there will be multiplying effects.

“One person with one talent or skill developed will help and impact the next person and at the end of the day, we will be driving a larger society and Nigeria will be better.

“Youths are very vulnerable, if they don’t know what they should know and do what they should do, no matter what we do, we will still have issues that we need to address.

“We know that government come up with policies that everybody must comply with and we know that they have good intentions but we also need to collaborate with government to see where we can come in to help,” he said.

Mr Sam Okoro, Convener of the Programme, said the meeting was borne out of necessity to transform the minds and develop the skills of youths in the society.

“This Programme was borne out of a need, mostly because you find people that are perfect in one area and are seriously lacking in another and we want to find a way to balance it out.

“If they are Christians for instance, you see that they are spiritual in one part and are lacking in life generally, so we felt we should have a platform share experiences and teach them things.

“Where we can arrange lessons and ensure that we have balanced individuals and if a society have more of balanced individuals, some of the ills and disgust we complain about will be taking care of.

“Because if we have someone that is perfect in one place and lagging in another place, the lack will always find you out and mess one up eventually,” he said.

Mr Emmanuel Sanni, a Human Resource Consultant, said that the event was organised to assist youths with business idea and strengthen start-ups of young entrepreneurs.

“We have come together to touch lives because the environment in Nigeria have become so tensed because of lack of job opportunities and inability of people to find their level in life.

“And so these few people have decided to bring young people together so that their lives can be touched, so that the right mindset can be created.

“Because nobody achieves success without the right mindset and right mindset begins with God and having an idea and running such ideas into their future,” he said.

A beneficiary, Mrs Ngozi Amadi, appreciated the church for organising the programme.

“I have really benefitted from this programme, it is an awakening for me, my mind is already transformed and I am ready to hit the road,” she said.(NAN)

