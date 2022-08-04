Estate agent in court over alleged N5.7m fraud

A 49- year-old estate agent, Lukman Saka, who allegedly defrauded a man of N5.7 million, on Thursday, appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The defendant, who resides at LASU-Iyana Iba road, Igando, Lagos, is being tried for conspiracy, stealing threat to life and forgery.

The Prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the offences were committed between 2017 and 2019 at 33, Olatunde Soga St., Egan, Alimoso, Lagos.

Akeem said that the complainant, Mr Olajide Odedokun, entrusted his buildings, comprising two-bedroom flats, three-bedroom bungalow and shops, in the defendant’s care.

The prosecutor said that the defendant was to collect money from the tenants and send same to the complainant.

Akeem said that the defendant obtained N5.7million from different tenants but failed to pay it into the complainant’s account.

Akeem said that all efforts to get the money failed.

He also said that the defendant forged the First Bank teller and other documents to prove to the complainant that he had paid the money into his account.

The prosecutor added that the defendant threatened to deal with the complainant, with the help of cultists and thugs.

The offences, according to him, contravened Sections 56, 287, 365 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs B.O. Osunsanmi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Osunsanmi, thereafter, adjourned the case till Sept. 21 for mention. (NAN)

KN