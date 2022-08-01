Ex-NBC boss tasks journalists on professionalism, high ethical standards

DR Danladi Bako, a former Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), has charged media practitioners on professionalism and high ethical standards as they go about doing their jobs.

Bako who gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

He also advised journalists to exhibit high-level of commitment, maturity and pragmatism.

”These are key to make journalism more impactful on the society and national development,” he said.

Earlier, speaking at a public presentation of a book titled “Accidental journalist” by former General Manager of the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) Umuahia, Cordilia Ukwuoma, on her retirement day, he also advised journalists to embrace mentorship and other measures to improve themselves.

“Some broadcasters know the theory having gone to school but the practice of tutelage under the quality hands is missing.

“What you are displaying today is the product of what you learned from the masters and very quality seniors that you work with.

“A lot of the gentlemen and ladies today don’t have the patience to search for documents that can help them improve,” Bako said.

Also speaking at the event, the book reviewer who is a former chancellor University of Abuja, Prof. Nuhu Yakubu said that for a broadcaster to be successful, he or she must be creative and tenacious.

Also speaking, former Governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliu said:”the nation needs committed broadcasters like Ukwuoma during these trying times”.

Chairman of the occasion, Mr Charles Odita, charged journalists to always put down their experiences to serve as reference materials for younger reporters.

The Founder member of the International Society of Media in Public Health, Mrs Moji Makankuola, praised Ukwuoma for finding time to write a book in spite her busy time.

“I want to say congratulations and to say that women in NTA are doing good.

”I wrote a book, Ukwuoma has written one, Regina Abu too has written. I also hope more women will write,” she said.

In her remarks, the author, who hails from Delta, appreciated God for seeing her through all her service years to the nation.

Ukwuoma expressed her gratitude to God and those who assisted her to make the book project a reality. (NAN)

