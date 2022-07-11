Final group standings and quarter-final pairings at 2022 WAFCON

Hits: 5
FOLLOWING are the final group standings at the ongoing 12th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco, as well as the quarter-final pairings:
Group A
Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts
Morocco 3 3 0 0 5 1 +4 9
Senegal 3 2 0 1 3 1 +2 6
Burkina Faso 3 0 1 2 2 4 -2 1
Uganda 3 0 1 2 3 7 -4 1
* Morocco and Senegal advance to the quarter-finals
Group B
Zambia 3 2 1 0 5 1 +4 7
Cameroon 3 1 2 0 3 1 +2 5
Tunisia 3 1 0 2 4 4 – 3
Togo 3 0 1 2 3 9 -6 1
* Zambia, Cameroon and Tunisia advance
Group C
South Africa 3 3 0 0 6 2 +4 9
Nigeria 3 2 0 1 7 2 +5 6
Botswana 3 1 0 2 4 5 -1 3
Burundi 3 0 0 3 3 11 -8 0
* South Africa, Nigeria and Botswana advance
Quarter-final Pairings
Morocco vs Botswana
Cameroon vs Nigeria
Zambia vs Senegal
South Africa vs Tunisia
(NAN)
KN