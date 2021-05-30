Fire guts Ladipo spareparts market

Sunday, May 30, must be very sad day for many traders at the Ladipo auto spare parts market in Lagos.

Early morning, fire outbreak razed the market burning goods worth millions of naira.

The Lagos State Fire Service battled quench the inferno that ravaged Alapeju section of the Market located in Mushin, Lagos.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Amodu Shuabu of the State Fire Dervice, confirmed the incident , saying efforts are in place to quell another fire that gutted a building at 36, Abeokuta Expressway, Cement, Dopemu, Lagos.

Shuabu urged residents to be peaceful as efforts are on to stop the fire.

– May 30, 2021 @ 2:11 GMT /

