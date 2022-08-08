Flood: NOA urges Jigawa residents to clear drains, other water ways

THE National Orientation Agency (NOA) has called on Jigawa residents to ensure proper clearing oi drains, culverts and other waterways, to avert flooding in their communities.

NOA’s Director in the state, Mallam Shauibu Karamba, who gave the advice in a statement in Dutse on Monday, sympathised with the government, traditional leaders, council chairmen and entire people of the state over the loss of lives and property due to the recent flood occasioned by heavy downpour in many parts of the state.

Karamba attributed the flood to the effect of climate change, being experienced globally.

He further called on the state government to take immediate steps to ensure the damage was controlled to the barest minimum.

The director also warned residents against dumping of refuse in drains and waterways, to avoid blockage that could lead to flooding.

“NOA advises the residents to ensure that drains and other waterways are cleared to help flow of water.

“The residents must inculcate the habit of community service, particularly through self-help groups to clear drains in their communities to give way to free flow of rainwater,” the director said.

Karamba, therefore, prayed Allah to grant eternal rest to those that lost their lives during the disaster. (NAN)

KN